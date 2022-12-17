Punjab: Youth killed as Rs 30L ransom not paid
A 20-year-old who was kidnapped on November 25 from Punjab's Muktsar, has been reportedly killed over non-payment of ransom money.
A 20-year-old youth, who was kidnapped in last week of November from Punjab's Muktsar, has reportedly been killed over non-payment of a Rs 30 lakh-ransom amount. Harman Singh of Kotbhai village here was abducted on November 25. A ransom of Rs 30 lakh was demanded from the family, but when the kidnappers did not receive the ransom, they killed the Harman.
According to sources, the module of kidnapping and murder is related to Rajasthan and more than 10 people are involved. Further details awaited. (ANI)
