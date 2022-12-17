Left Menu

KOLKATA WEEKLY TEA REPORT

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 14:55 IST
Marginal drop in total demand for all categories of tea was in evidence during Sale-50 which was held from December 13 to December 15, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) official said here on Friday.

Barring CTC leaf, both the offered amount and quantity sought for all other categories of tea declined during this auction resulting in a decline in total demand, he added.

According to CTTA official data, the total offerings amounted to 2,53,183 packages (73,39,291 kg) comprising 1,36,425 packages of CTC leaf, 67,750 packages of Orthodox, 3,691 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 45,317 packages of Dust tea.

CTC leaf met with good demand during this auction and a total of 25,93,212 kg of different qualities was claimed at an average price of Rs 178.79 per kg. Most of the demand was recorded between Rs 150 to Rs 200. Around 33.2 pc was sold at a lower price level and only 7.43 pc was registered at a higher price level. Local dealers were active and exporters witnessed some enquiry.

Orthodox offerings also saw good demand and a total of 11,73,025 kg of different types was sold at an average price of Rs 233.85 per kg.

Around 47.71 pc of total demand was marked at above Rs.250 per kg while only 15.35 pc was recorded at below Rs 150 per kg. Good support from Western India and other internals was in evidence. CIS was active. Hindustan Unilever also supported selectively.

Darjeeling leaf met with fair demand during this week. A total of 42,962 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of Rs 345.97 per kg. Most of the demand was registered at below Rs 200 per kg price level and about 26.86 pc was claimed at above Rs 500 per kg. Good support from Hindustan Unilever as well as local operators was marked while exporters witnessed selective enquiry.

There was a good demand for this week's Dust tea and a total of 12,36,570 kg of different qualities was demanded at an average price of Rs 194.56 per kg. Most of the demand (28.03 pc) was marked between Rs 200-Rs 250 per kg price level while 26.9 pc was claimed at below Rs 150 per kg. A total of 17.93 pc was recorded at above Rs 250 per kg level. Western India, CIS, and Hindustan Unilever supported well. Local and other internals were also active.

