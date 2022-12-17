Left Menu

Dausa accident: HP CM urges Rajasthan Government for proper treatment to injured

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday urged the Rajasthan Government to provide proper treatment and assistance to the Congress workers of Himachal Pradeshs Lahaul Spiti district, who met with the accident.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the Rajasthan Government on Saturday to provide proper treatment to the Congress workers from Himachal Pradesh, who met with an accident while returning from Bharat Jodo Yatra in Dausa district of Rajasthan on Friday. CM Sukhu said that as soon as he got the information about the accident he immediately contacted the Rajasthan Government and urged them to ensure proper treatment to all those who were injured. He also inquired from Lahaul Spiti's MLA, Ravi Thakur about the well-being of all the party workers. They spoke on the phone.

Ravi Thakur informed the chief minister that all the party workers were well and that proper treatment have been ensured for all injured in the accident. Sukhu wished for the speedy recovery of all those who were injured and expressed deep condolence over the death of three persons from Rajasthan in thes accident. (ANI)

