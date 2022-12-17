Punjab: Ludhiana Police recover mobile phone snatched from Norwegian cyclist on solo tour

The mobile phone of a Norwegian cyclist , which was snatched from him in Ludhiana while he was here to participate in the Solo World Cycling Tour, was returned to him by the city police. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the snatching incident, Ludhiana Police said on Saturday. Aspen, a Norwegian citizen was passing through Ludhiana as part of the Solo World Cycling Tour when two miscreants snatched his mobile phone. He said he had lost all hope of getting his phone back but lodged a complaint with the police, following which they swung into action.

The lost mobile was recovered within 48 hours, Ludhiana Police said. The Norwegian national was very happy on getting back his phone. He thanked Ludhiana Police for their prompt action and wonderful policing. "I am very happy and grateful to Ludhiana Police... it gave me chance to meet a lot of great people and also see great police work," he said.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner MS Sidhu called Aspen to his office and personally handed over the mobile phone to him. The police posted photos on its Twitter handle today. The Police Commissioner of Ludhiana also honoured two citizens with the certificates of 'Friends of Police' for helping and consoling a distressed Aspen, following the snatching incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)