CBI moves Supreme Court against Bombay HC order granting bail to Anil Deshmukh in corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 18:46 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case. CBI, in its Special Leave to Appeal petition, has challenged the order of December 12, 2022, passed by the High Court of Bombay.

CBI said that High Court has committed a grave error while granting bail to the respondent Deshmukh irrespective of the serious objections raised by the agency on the merits of the case as well as the effect of his bail on the continuing investigation in the case. The CBI also pointed out that High Court failed to consider the ramifications of granting bail to the respondent Deshmukh on the further investigation which is still pending. Bombay High Court on December 12 granted bail to former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Deshmukh is also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case and was arrested in November 2021. ED has alleged that he had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police officers. On October 4, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Deshmukh in a money laundering case being investigated by the ED. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

