Bajaj Consumer Care on Saturday announced roping in Bollywood actress Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador for Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil.

Kiara Advani would now feature in its latest campaign which aims to connect the brand with young women to further consolidate its market lead in the segment, said a statement from Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (BCCL).

Commenting over the development BCCL Managing Director Jaideep Nandi said:'' As India’s leading almond hair oil brand with nearly 10% market share, it has always been our endeavor to position ourselves responsibly and with integrity and Kiara mirrors those aspirations like no other. We look forward to working with her and leveraging her influence.” **** Inox launches Cinema Food Report based on food consumer at INOX in 2022 *Multiplex operators Inox Leisure on Saturday unveiled its first-ever – Cinema Food Report, which is based on the food consuming habits of moviegoers across its 167 cinemas located in 74 cities.

The Report brings out some interesting insights and trends such as 863 metric tonnes of popcorn were consumed by movie-goers in 2022.

This was followed by hot samosas, according to the INOX’s Cinema Food Report. ''In 2022, Indians bought enough samosas, 19.38 lakhs to be precise, that could easily cover a distance of 197 kilometres – the distance between Mumbai and Valsad, if put together.'' According to the Report, the audience through fountain dispensers as well as cans consumed 38.15 Lakh litres of Coke, which is enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool 1.5 times.

Inox sold over 5.1 lakhs sandwiches in 2022 and Vizag topped in the consumer of burgers.

'' The city was way ahead from mega cities like Mumbai, Lucknow, Gurgaon, and Kolkata, as far as burger consumption is concerned,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)