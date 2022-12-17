Left Menu

Father gives bulldozer as wedding gift to daughter in Uttar Pradesh

Have you ever imagined or received a 'Bulldozer' as a gift in a Shaadi? No right but bride's father in Uttar Pradesh gave this unique gift to the groom and you will be amazed to know the reason behind it.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 21:01 IST
The gifted bulldozer . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Have you ever imagined what it would be like receiving a bulldozer as a wedding gift? You would say no but a bride's father in Uttar Pradesh gave this gift to the groom and you will be amazed to know the reason. We all know how bulldozer was associated with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It had been a hot topic of discussion during UP's Assembly election earlier this year.

Reportedly, the bride's father who hails from Uttar Pradesh gifted his daughter and son-in-law -Yogendra Prajapati a bulldozer during their wedding which has left the netizens amused. Yogendra, a resident of Saunkar is a Navy officer.

Parshuram Prajapati, a retired soldier gifted a bulldozer to his daughter Neha on her wedding day. When asked the reason behind giving a JCB instead of a luxury car for the newly wedded couple, Parshuram said that his daughter is preparing for UPSC, and in case she fails in cracking the exam, she can use the bulldozer to earn money.

"It was done with the purpose of creating job opportunities for others. My father-in-law gifted this on our wedding day which was on December 15 as a dowry. This was a new initiative for our districts," Yogendra Prajapati alias Yogi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

