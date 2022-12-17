Left Menu

Scuffle breaks out between wedding party, banquet hall staff in Delhi

A scuffle broke out on Saturday between a baraatis (wedding party) and banquet hall staff at a banquet hall in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, police said.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 22:05 IST
Scuffle breaks out between wedding party, banquet hall staff in Delhi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A scuffle broke out on Saturday between a baraatis (wedding party) and banquet hall staff at a banquet hall in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, police said. According to police, a PCR call was received around 2:14 am at Police Station Paschim Vihar West, informing police about an incident of quarrel.

Police said SHO and other staff reached the spot as soon they were informed. "No quarrel was going on at the Banquet hall when police reached there. However, it came to notice that a scuffle had taken place between staff of the banquet and 'Baratis' on the issue of serving food items," Police said.

Police ruled out any incident of stabbing or use of knife. Police said that MLCs of two waiters having minor injuries on the head and leg respectively have been prepared and the opinion of the doctor is awaited.

Police added that necessary legal action will be taken according to the opinion of doctors and statements of the persons involved. A prima facie case under sections 323/341/34 IPC is made out by police.

The alleged incident was reported at Precious Forever Banquet hall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022