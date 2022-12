Scuffle breaks out between wedding party, banquet hall staff in Delhi

A scuffle broke out on Saturday between a baraatis (wedding party) and banquet hall staff at a banquet hall in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, police said. According to police, a PCR call was received around 2:14 am at Police Station Paschim Vihar West, informing police about an incident of quarrel.

Police said SHO and other staff reached the spot as soon they were informed. "No quarrel was going on at the Banquet hall when police reached there. However, it came to notice that a scuffle had taken place between staff of the banquet and 'Baratis' on the issue of serving food items," Police said.

Police ruled out any incident of stabbing or use of knife. Police said that MLCs of two waiters having minor injuries on the head and leg respectively have been prepared and the opinion of the doctor is awaited.

Police added that necessary legal action will be taken according to the opinion of doctors and statements of the persons involved. A prima facie case under sections 323/341/34 IPC is made out by police.

The alleged incident was reported at Precious Forever Banquet hall. (ANI)

