PTI | Doha | Updated: 18-12-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 23:39 IST
Highest goalscorers in World Cup history 16_Miroslav Klose, Germany (2002-14) 15_Ronaldo, Brazil (1994-2006) 14_Gerd Muller, West Germany (1970-74) 13_Just Fontaine, France (1958) 13_Lionel Messi, Argentina (2006-22) 12_Pele, Brazil (1958-70) 12_Kylian Mbappe, France (2018-22) 11_Sandor Kocsis, Hungary (1954) 11_Jurgen Klinsmann, West Germany/Germany (1990-98).

