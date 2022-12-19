Left Menu

Fire under control at unit of Siberian oil and gas condensate field

A unit at an oil and gas condensate Markovskoye (Markovsky) field in Russia's Irkutsk region in Siberia caught fire over an area of about 1,000 square metres, but the blaze was brought under control, emergency services said on Sunday. A report on the Telegram messaging app said firefighters gradually brought the fire under control and were putting out remaining small outbreaks.

A report on the Telegram messaging app said firefighters gradually brought the fire under control and were putting out remaining small outbreaks. There was no danger to other units of the field or to residents, it said. Local officials told Tass news agency that five people had been injured.

The field is owned by the Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), one of Russia's largest private oil producers. INK did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

