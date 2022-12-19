Left Menu

'Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi will rejoice this victory': PM Modi congratulates Argentina on winning FIFA WC

PM Modi also congratulated France for their 'spirited' performance and for delighting the fans with their skill and sportsmanship.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 08:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 08:22 IST
'Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi will rejoice this victory': PM Modi congratulates Argentina on winning FIFA WC
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA World Cup 2022, after the team came out victorious by defeating France in a pulsating penalty shootout. PM Modi said the game will be remembered as one of the most 'thrilling' football matches ever and millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi will be rejoicing this victory.

"This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez," PM Modi said in the tweet. PM Modi also congratulated France for their 'spirited' performance and delighting the fans with their skill and sportsmanship.

"Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron," he said in another tweet. Earlier, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi.

After finising all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.PM (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022