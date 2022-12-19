'Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi will rejoice this victory': PM Modi congratulates Argentina on winning FIFA WC
PM Modi also congratulated France for their 'spirited' performance and for delighting the fans with their skill and sportsmanship.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA World Cup 2022, after the team came out victorious by defeating France in a pulsating penalty shootout. PM Modi said the game will be remembered as one of the most 'thrilling' football matches ever and millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi will be rejoicing this victory.
"This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez," PM Modi said in the tweet. PM Modi also congratulated France for their 'spirited' performance and delighting the fans with their skill and sportsmanship.
"Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron," he said in another tweet. Earlier, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi.
After finising all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.PM (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FIFA World Cup: Croatia advance to quarterfinals, down Japan 3-1 via penalties
Witness Ishaan Khatter and MC Square Settling Scores in an Uber-cool Ode to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 by MTV
FIFA World Cup, Quarter-finals: Brazil set to battle it out with Croatia for semi-finals spot
Amazing debut for Abrar, many congratulations to him: England skipper Stokes after 26-run win over Pakistan
Messi becomes highest goalscorer for Argentina in FIFA World Cup history