'Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi will rejoice this victory': PM Modi congratulates Argentina on winning FIFA WC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA World Cup 2022, after the team came out victorious by defeating France in a pulsating penalty shootout. PM Modi said the game will be remembered as one of the most 'thrilling' football matches ever and millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi will be rejoicing this victory.

"This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez," PM Modi said in the tweet. PM Modi also congratulated France for their 'spirited' performance and delighting the fans with their skill and sportsmanship.

"Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron," he said in another tweet. Earlier, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi.

After finising all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.PM (ANI)

