MP govt to bear college fees of students scoring more than 75% in 10th and 12th standards

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced scholarships for students securing more than 70 marks in 10th and 12th standard exams.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 08:30 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced scholarships for students securing more than 70 marks in 10th and 12th standard exams. Addressing an event, the CM said "We have decided to develop playgrounds in 110 villages."

He further said the government will bear the medical and engineering college fees of those students who qualify for the scholarships. "I already give laptops to students who scored more than 75% in their 12th standard exams. Now, I will also bear the fees of medical college, engineering college, IIT and law college," he said.

The CM also said his government has launched 10 lakh new government jobs and the posts were being filled. (ANI)

