U'khand SI recruitment scam: Vigilance seeks list of 340 sub-inspectors recruited in 2015
Vigilance is trying to find out how many people have become sub-inspectors in Uttarakhand Police by rigging the system in 2015.
The Vigilance Department in Uttarakhand probing a sub-inspector recruitment scam case, has sought lists from districts of all directly recruited SIs in 2015, officials said. Information has been sought about the names, addresses, and other details of these sub-inspectors posted in all the districts.
State Vigilance Director Amit Sinha told ANI that in 2015, a total of 340 sub-inspectors were recruited. Vigilance is trying to find out how many people have become sub-inspectors in Uttarakhand Police by rigging the system at the time, Sinha said on Sunday.
Amit Sinha added that Vigilance had registered a case against 12 accused on October 8. Many of them have also been questioned. More details awaited (ANI).
