Left Menu

U'khand SI recruitment scam: Vigilance seeks list of 340 sub-inspectors recruited in 2015

Vigilance is trying to find out how many people have become sub-inspectors in Uttarakhand Police by rigging the system in 2015.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 10:50 IST
U'khand SI recruitment scam: Vigilance seeks list of 340 sub-inspectors recruited in 2015
Uttarakhand Vigilance Director, Amit Sinha (Photo source: Linkedin). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vigilance Department in Uttarakhand probing a sub-inspector recruitment scam case, has sought lists from districts of all directly recruited SIs in 2015, officials said. Information has been sought about the names, addresses, and other details of these sub-inspectors posted in all the districts.

State Vigilance Director Amit Sinha told ANI that in 2015, a total of 340 sub-inspectors were recruited. Vigilance is trying to find out how many people have become sub-inspectors in Uttarakhand Police by rigging the system at the time, Sinha said on Sunday.

Amit Sinha added that Vigilance had registered a case against 12 accused on October 8. Many of them have also been questioned. More details awaited (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022