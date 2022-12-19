Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Monday declined by Rs 90 to Rs 8,260 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure amid a weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for January delivery eased by Rs 90 or 1.08 per cent to Rs 8,260 per quintal in 9,415 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)