IIIT Basar student dies by suicide in Telangana

A first-year pre-university college (PUC) student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) allegedly has died by suicide on the hostel premises. The deceased was identified as Bhanu Prasad, a native of Ranga Reddy district studying in the PUC first year at IIIT Basar (RGUKT).

The police on Sunday also recovered a suicide note from the hostel. The student has mentioned his OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder) problems in the letter. A person with OCD faces unwanted thoughts and fears (obsession) leading to repetitive behaviors (compulsions). Police also said that the deceased was psychologically disturbed and that the university had provided him with the necessary counseling.

"A student named Bhanu Prasad committed suicide yesterday night in IIIT-Basar. The student is alleged to have psychological problems. A few days ago, the college management had counselled him at least two times as he was mentally disturbed. But he committed suicide yesterday night. He wrote a suicide note stating that he has OCD problems," Superintendent of Nirmal Police (SP) Challa Praveen Kumar said on Monday adding that the situation here is now under control. Investigation into the matter is currently underway.

In Rajasthan, two coaching students died by suicide in the same hostel in Kota on December 12, meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh police on December 8 said that a 17-year-old youth in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district allegedly killed himself by apparently shooting with his father's licensed rifle mentioning that they did not recover any suicide note from the spot. (ANI)

