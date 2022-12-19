Left Menu

Fortum agrees final terms for Uniper sale to Germany

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 14:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Finland's Fortum on Monday said it had signed the final terms of an agreement that will allow the company to sell its shares in troubled utility Uniper to the German government.

The German government in late September agreed to take over Fortum's Uniper subsidiary, effectively nationalising the gas importer to try to cover losses incurred after Russia cut supplies. Fortum on Monday said it would sell its Uniper shares to Germany for 0.5 billion euros ($532 million) and get back a parent loan of 4 billion euros, in line with the earlier agreement. ($1 = 0.9401 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

