Left Menu

MP: Minor girl of Falia tribe, abducted by four men and given insecticide, dies during treatment

A minor girl belonging to Falia tribe of Jawar, Madhya Pradesh who was abducted by four men and given insecticide, died during treatment in the hospital, the police said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:35 IST
MP: Minor girl of Falia tribe, abducted by four men and given insecticide, dies during treatment
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor girl belonging to Falia tribe of Jawar, Madhya Pradesh who was abducted by four men and given insecticide, died during treatment in the hospital, the police said on Monday. The girl child of a Falia tribal family had gone missing since Saturday night. After searching for the entire day on Sunday when she was not found anywhere, her relatives went to Jawar police station late in the evening to lodge a missing report, the police said.

On the same day, the police found a girl lying unconscious near a field. Foam was coming out of her mouth. The girl was rushed to the hospital, the police said. Khandwa SP, Vivek Singh said that the minor girl in her statement said that four miscreants made her drink insecticide after which she fell unconscious. The victim was not able to identify any of the accused as they wore masks.

The police are investigating the matter and will take action against all the accused involved in this case, said the SP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022