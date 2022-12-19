Left Menu

First hospital in Ladakh having heli-evacuation facility made operational

This is the first hospital in Ladakh to have an option for heli-evacuation within the premises.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 18:34 IST
First hospital in Ladakh having heli-evacuation facility made operational
From the video footage of the district magistrate of Kargil. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Helipad at Kurbathang Kargil hospital was made functional on Monday, tweeted the District Magistrate of Kargil. One patient was airlifted to Srinagar.

This is the first hospital in Ladakh to have an option for heli-evacuation within its premises. In November, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur inaugurated a 300-bed district hospital in Kargil district and stressed the need to provide the best possible health facilities to the people of the Union Territory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022