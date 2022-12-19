Left Menu

Bangladesh Air Force chief visits Air Force Station Barrackpore in West Bengal

Bangladesh Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan visited Air Force Station Barrackpore on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 18:46 IST
Bangladesh Air Force chief visits Air Force Station Barrackpore in West Bengal
Bangladesh Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladesh Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan visited Air Force Station Barrackpore on Monday. He was received by Group Captain Saideep Lall, Station Commander, Air Force Station Barrackpore.

According to an official statement, the dignitary visited the Technical Type Training School and a Helicopter Unit while also interacting with all personnel of the Station. "Military ties between the Indian Air Force and the Bangladesh Air Force are vibrant and date back to the Indo- Pak war 1971 when the IAF had trained the Kilo flight which later transcended into Bangladesh Air Force," the statement said.

"The visit of the CAS, Bangladesh Air Force has further cemented the warm military ties between the two nations," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022