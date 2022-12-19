Poultry farms can potentially cause environmental issues, NGT says; Dismisses two pleas

The National Green Tribunal has dismissed two petitions seeking directions to modify its earlier orders regarding consent to operate poultry farms.

While passing the order on December 16, the bench observed that ''poultry farms with more than 5,000 birds can certainly result in causing environmental and public health issues''. Currently, poultry farms with more than 5,000 birds must be registered with local bodies with consent under the Water Act or the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

The first petition, filed by the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), argued that poultry farms with less than 35,000 to 40,000 birds were not commercially viable and the requirement of consent would adversely impact their business and the availability of eggs and meat. The second petition, by the Poultry Farmers and Breeders' Association, claimed that poultry farms with less than 5,000 birds did not cause water or air pollution. ''...We do not find any ground to modify the earlier orders on the subject. The applications are dismissed,'' a bench comprising Chairperson Justice AK Goel said.

The bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, said it was unable to accept the NECC's arguments.

''As already held by the tribunal, which we reiterate, poultry farms with more than 5,000 birds can certainly result in causing environmental and public health issues warranting bringing them under consent regime for regulation and oversight of compliance of environmental norms,'' the bench said.

It said that these poultry farms had to be operated on a ''scientific basis'', with requisite safeguards against environmental damage.

Regarding the second petition, the bench said it was not possible to accept that there was no water or air pollution by operating poultry farms with less than 5,000 birds. ''The precautionary principle requires anticipatory action against the potential for pollution and to err on the right side of the environment even if two views are possible,'' the bench said.

The green panel noted that according to the Central Pollution Control Board, the operation of poultry farms resulted in ''environmental nuisance'', including the generation of ammonia and Hydrogen sulphide, feed mill dust, solid waste such as poultry litter, dead birds and hatchery and liquid waste generation from cleaning operations and other issues, such as breeding of flies and rodents.

''There is no merit in the contention that farms with less than 5,000 birds do not require any regulation as their activities are benign,'' the tribunal said.

Regarding the NECC's argument that poultry farm owners with less than 25,000 birds belonged to economically weaker sections, the tribunal said that such a claim was ''unsubstantiated''. Besides, there were environmental hazards involved, requiring regulation in the interest of the environment and public health, the tribunal said.

It also said existing poultry farms would be covered by environmental regulations or guidelines.

