Actor Amber Heard to settle defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 21:07 IST
Amber Heard said in an Instagram post on Monday that she would settle defamation claims brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Heard called the decision to settle with Depp "very difficult" adding that it followed "a great deal of deliberation."
