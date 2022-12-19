EU will suspend gas price cap if risks outweigh benefits

The European Commission stands ready to suspend a gas price cap agreed by European Union countries, if an analysis by regulators shows the risks of the measure outweigh the benefits, the bloc's energy commissioner said on Monday.

"The Commission stands ready to suspend ex-ante the activation of the mechanism if an analysis from ECB, ESMA and ACER shows that the risks outweigh the benefits," Kadri Simson told a press conference.

