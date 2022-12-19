EU will suspend gas price cap if risks outweigh benefits
Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 22:34 IST
The European Commission stands ready to suspend a gas price cap agreed by European Union countries, if an analysis by regulators shows the risks of the measure outweigh the benefits, the bloc's energy commissioner said on Monday.
"The Commission stands ready to suspend ex-ante the activation of the mechanism if an analysis from ECB, ESMA and ACER shows that the risks outweigh the benefits," Kadri Simson told a press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- ACER
- Kadri Simson
- The European Commission
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Union seeks two WTO panels on China disputes
European Union is providing EUR 540,000 to support fight against cholera in Malawi
European Union seeks two WTO panels on China disputes
European Union accuses Meta of breaking antitrust rules, says Facebook's classified ad business distorts competition, reports AP.