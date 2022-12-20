Jury finds former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault in a trial in Los Angeles on Monday, the second conviction for the one-time Hollywood kingmaker who became the face of #MeToo sexual abuse allegations five years ago, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court.
The jury found Weinstein guilty on three counts involving allegations by one woman, but acquitted him of charges relating to a second alleged victim and did not reach a verdict on charges relating to two other women.
