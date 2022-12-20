Left Menu

Indian forces acquiring 'Pralay' ballistic missile for striking targets at 150-500 Km

the Indian armed forces are now going to acquire the 'Pralay' ballistic missile which can hit targets from 150 to 500 Kms.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 14:13 IST
Indian forces acquiring 'Pralay' ballistic missile for striking targets at 150-500 Km
Indian forces acquiring 'Pralay' ballistic missile for striking targets at 150-500 Km. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Ajit K Dubey Amid the ongoing conflict with China, the Indian armed forces are now going to acquire the 'Pralay' ballistic missile which can hit targets from 150 to 500 Kms.

The proposal moved by the Indian defence forces is at an advanced stage and is scheduled to be taken up for clearance during a high-level meeting this week, defence sources told ANI. The proposal is also important as it comes at a time when the Indian forces are working on the creation of a rocket force which has been in discussion at the highest levels in the Defence Ministry.

Recently, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar stated that the late Gen Bipin Rawat was working on the creation of a rocket force to counter enemies on the border. The missile was successfully tested twice on two consecutive days last year in December and since then, the forces are working towards its acquisition and induction.

With a range of 150 to 500 km, 'Pralay' is powered with solid propellant rocket motor and other new technologies. The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation and integrated avionics. "Pralay' is a quasi-ballistic surface-to-surface missile. The advanced missile has been developed in a way to able to defeat interceptor missiles. It has the ability to change its path after covering a certain range midair," sources said.

Sources said that such missiles give a tremendous capability to own troops to completely destroy or take out enemy air defence sites or similar high-value targets. The Pralay missiles along with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles would be the longest-range tactical weapon system in the defence forces as the long-range strategic weapons are controlled by the strategic forces command. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022