Delhi's winter power demand can go up to record 5,500 MW this year

The national capital's peak power demand this winter can go up to a record 5,500 MW, officials said on Tuesday. The power demand peaked at 5,104 MW last year and 5,021 MW in 2020. The peak winter power demand in BRPL and BYPL discom areas reached 2,140 MW and 1,122 MW, respectively, during the last winter. This year, Delhi's peak power demand during winter can go up to 5,500 MW. It is expected to reach 2,289 MW and 1,159 MW for BRPL and BYPL respectively, a BSES spokesperson said.

He said BSES discoms are geared to ensure adequate power availability for its around 47 lakh consumers (around two crore residents) during the winter months.

BSES discoms will also bank surplus power with other states, which need additional power during the winter months. This banked power will be available during the summer months.

BRPL will bank up to 415 MW with states like Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. BYPL is expected to bank up to 300 MW with states like Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The backbone of BSES' power-supply arrangements during the winter months includes long-term agreements from power plants, including hydro and Delhi-based gas-fuelled generating stations. Additionally, BSES is also receiving 840 MW of solar power from Solar Energy Corporation of India, 439 MW of wind power, and around 25 MW from waste-to-energy plants. It is also being helped by more than 127 MW of solar power installed on roof-tops in south, west, east and central Delhi.

In case of any contingency, BSES discoms will buy short-term power from the exchange which is available at economical rates. Advanced load-forecasting statistical and modelling techniques will help them accurately forecast the power demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)