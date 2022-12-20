Left Menu

Russia shelled energy facilities in eastern Ukraine - Naftogaz

Chernyshov said on Tuesday the latest damage would be assessed after emergency services finished their work and that everything that had been damaged would be restored. Production of gas that is critical for heating gas is mainly concentrated in eastern Ukraine, scene of some of the heaviest fighting since Russia invaded in February.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-12-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 16:54 IST
Russia shelled energy facilities in eastern Ukraine - Naftogaz
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@NaftogazUK)
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia attacked Ukrainian oil and gas facilities in eastern Ukraine overnight, causing a fire but no casualties, Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz said on Tuesday. "Enemy missiles hit one of the facilities in the Kharkiv region. A large-scale fire broke out at the site, its elimination is currently underway. There are no casualties," the company said in a statement.

Oleksiy Chernyshov, chief executive of state-run Naftogaz, said the damage would be assessed after emergency services finished their work and that everything that had been damaged would be restored. Chernyshov said earlier this month that Russian attacks on Ukraine had damaged 350 natural gas facilities in the country though production should be largely restored by the end of the year.

He said at the time that the loss of gas production capacity amounted to a value of around $700 million. Chernyshov said on Tuesday the latest damage would be assessed after emergency services finished their work and that everything that had been damaged would be restored.

Production of gas that is critical for heating gas is mainly concentrated in eastern Ukraine, scene of some of the heaviest fighting since Russia invaded in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022