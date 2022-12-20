Left Menu

Punjab: E-auction of residential, commercial properties to start from January 2

With New Year around the corner, Amritsar Development Authority (ADA) is all set to conduct the e-auction of prime properties situated in various cities falling under its jurisdiction.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 19:38 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
With New Year around the corner, Amritsar Development Authority (ADA) is all set to conduct the e-auction of prime properties situated in various cities falling under its jurisdiction. Sites being put up for e-auction include 52 residential plots, 12 shop sites, 14 SCOs and a school site.

The e-auction would start at 9 am on January 2, 2023, and conclude at 1 pm on January 12, 2023, informed an official spokesperson of the Housing and Urban Development Department, while adding that all the properties being made available for bidding are ideally located for making a home or start a new venture. He stated that the price of residential plots would start from Rs 15.69 lakh and commercial properties start ranging from Rs 47.40 lakh.

The school site situated at PUDA Avenue, Gurdaspur has been priced at Rs 6.86 crore. This site is spread over an area of 3440 sq mtr. While the successful bidders would get the possession of properties on a 25 per cent payment, the rest of the amount would be payable in instalments along with 9.5 per cent per annum interest, he added.

Details pertaining to the properties including reserve price, location plan, payment plan and others would be made available on the portal www.puda.e-auctions.in prior to the commencement of the e-auction. Interested bidders could go through the details before bidding for the sites they are interested in, said the spokesperson. (ANI)

