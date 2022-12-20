U.S. ready to help Mexico finance solar plans, Lopez Obrador says
The United States is willing to help Mexico with loans to finance plans to boost solar energy output in the northern Mexican border state of Sonora, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.
"The United States are ready to help with cheap loans for the construction of all this infrastructure," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular news conference.
