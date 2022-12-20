Distillery protest: 8 cops injured in clash with members of farmer unions; HC tells protesters to end 'illegal' stir

Eight cops were injured in clashes with members of various farmer unions who allegedly damaged police vehicles and rammed a jeep into security personnel when asked to take an alternative route to the site of a protest against a distillery in Punjab's Mansurwal village on Tuesday, officials said.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court asked the protesters to end the stir, describing it as ''illegal''. It also asked them not to violate law and order.

Villagers under the banner of the Sanjha Morcha Zira have been protesting in front of the distillery for the past five months, demanding the plant be shut down as it was allegedly polluting groundwater in several villages besides causing air pollution.

Earlier, farmers owing allegiance to various farm bodies, including Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakunda), BKU (Rajewal), BKU (Kadian), BKU Ekta (Ugrahan) and BKU (Sidhupur), started reaching Mansurwal to express anguish over the police action in which several protesters were arrested for blocking the national highway and also obstructing security personnel from performing their duties.

The situation turned tense on Tuesday when the farmers removed police barricades to head towards the protest site and also damaged some of their vehicles which were parked in the middle of the road, officials said.

Police had provided an alternative route to the protest site but members of farmer unions were adamant about taking the other route starting from the T-point at National Highway 54.

Some protesters even rammed their jeep into on-duty police personnel while trying to remove barricades. A few people hit some police personnel with sticks as they tried to stop farmers from going towards the protest site, a police official said.

Eight police personnel received minor injuries in the incident. They were taken to a civil hospital in Zira, the official said.

In Chandigarh, the high court asked the protesters to end their stir.

The court of Justice Vinod Bhardwaj asked the leaders of protesters to end their ''illegal'' protest and also not violate law and order, said Puneet Bali, senior counsel of the company. ''Only after that you (protesters) can expect any direction from the court whether it is the about the formation of a fresh committee which satisfies them and the court will then grant it,'' said Bali, sharing the details of the hearing.

Bali also said the Punjab government, through its counsel, submitted an affidavit, giving details of the FIR registered against protesters and details of their land in case the court wants to attach their properties.

The next date of the hearing in the matter is fixed for December 23.

On Tuesday evening, several farmer leaders, including Nirbhay Singh Dhudi, Harinder Singh Lakhowal and Gurmeet Singh Mehma, held a meeting with Inspector General of Police Jaskaran Singh, Deputy Commissioner Amrit Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur.

They demanded the cancellation of FIRs registered against the protestors and the release of those people arrested by police, an official said.

The leaders said they have formed a five-member committee to decide the future course of action in consultation with the Sanjha Morcha Zira. Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday reached out to the agitators while assuring them that their concerns will be addressed.

Dhaliwal had assured the protesters that their interests would be protected and added that special fact-finding committees comprising experts from various fields will be set up in this regard.

However, protesters stuck to their demand of shutting down the plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)