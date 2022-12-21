Left Menu

31 wild boars exterminated in Kerala village

So, the administrative panel of the panchayat engaged a licensed shooter to kill the farm raiding wild boars, he told PTI.All the 31 boars were shot dead when they strayed into various paddy fields in the village, the president added.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-12-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 11:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
As many as 31 wild boars, which strayed into human settlement and caused havoc, have been gunned down in a hamlet in this district.

The mass culling of the wild boars was done in the last few days following frequent complaints from locals about the widespread destruction of agriculture crops, panchayat authorities here said.

A total of 19 boars were killed on Tuesday alone by a licensed shooter entrusted by the panchayat, Sharafudheen, president of Kappur village panchayat, said.

''There were widespread complaints from local people about the damage to crops. So, the administrative panel of the panchayat engaged a licensed shooter to kill the farm raiding wild boars,'' he told PTI.

All the 31 boars were shot dead when they strayed into various paddy fields in the village, the president added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

