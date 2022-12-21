MUM PEPPER COPRA CLOSING RATE
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 15:01 IST
- Country:
- India
PEPPER COPRA RATES :- BLACK PEPPER READY 525 / 590 GINGER BLEACHED -- GINGER UNBLEACHED 200 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8800 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 8600 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 1550 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 1250 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1850 T.P
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MUMBAI
- COPRA
- COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT
Advertisement
ALSO READ
2 men pose as food safety officers to dupe hoteliers in Mumbai; held
50 NICU beds added to four civic hospitals in Navi Mumbai
Biz2X Hosts Frontier Digital Finance Roundtable in Mumbai
Work on Ambedkar's memorial at Indu Mill land in Mumbai to be completed expeditiously; world will envy it: Maha CM Shinde
Biz2X hosts Frontier Digital Finance Roundtable in Mumbai