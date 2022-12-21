Delhi LG urges Khattar to stem flow of effluent in Najafgarh drain from Haryana

Delhi LG VK Saxena has spoken to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asking his help in checking effluent from flowing into the Najafgarh Drain from several sources in the state, officials said on Wednesday. Saxena will also be travelling to Chandigarh for a meeting with Khattar to discuss the issue.

The Chief Minister has assured the LG that the Haryana government will take steps to check effluents flowing into the Najafgarh drain from the state's feeder drains, the officials said.

According to an official statement, Khattar has also proposed a joint meeting between officials to comprehensively address the issue in one go.

The LG with several other officers will soon attend the meeting to be held in Chandigarh.

The Najafgarh drain contributes up to about 40 per cent of pollution to Yamuna, and in its turn, receives 36 per cent of its pollution from several drains in Haryana.

Thirty-two drains which are responsible for 44 per cent of pollution in Najafgarh drain have been partially trapped by the Delhi Jal Board, while 52 other drains – responsible for 20 per cent pollution – which fall into Najafgarh drain are yet to be trapped.

When the Yamuna enters Delhi from Haryana at Palla, the total faecal coliform count in it is 1,100, and when it reaches ISBT, after absorbing the discharge from Najafgarh Drain, its faecal coliform load shoots up to 2.10 lakh.

Saxena has been supervising the rejuvenation of the Najafgarh drain, and till now about 12 kms of the drain upstream has been cleaned and refurbished.

