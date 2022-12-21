For Japan's small businesses, central bank move serves up more uncertainty

Kenji Sharyo spent the best part of this year convincing customers to pay more for his company's metal components. Now he fears his hard work may be undone by Japan's central bank.

The Bank of Japan on Tuesday sent shockwaves through global financial markets by allowing interest rates to rise more, surprising investors and presaging a potential end to decades of aggressive stimulus aimed at reviving the world's no.3 economy. The move also sent the hard-hit yen currency soaring. That has worried Sharyo, who fears his customers may now try to claw back the price increases, which he argued were necessary after the weak yen drove up raw material costs.

"We really struggled to negotiate higher prices for our products, so I'm worried that there will be a lot of pressure to lower prices," said Sharyo, the president of Mikasa Corporation, which is based in the western industrial heartland of Higashiosaka and makes parts used in washing machines and cars. The bank's move came just as more Japanese were finally starting to accept the need for higher prices, he said.

"I knew it was going to happen," Sharyo said. "But whether the timing is right is a separate matter." The central bank's shift, which was not expected until next year at the earliest, serves as a stark reminder for the difficult road ahead for small business owners and borrowers as Japan tentatively looks to move on from an era of massive stimulus and negative interest rates.

There were expectations that mortgage rates could increase in the new year now, according to one banker at a major Japanese lender. While it remains one of the world's most advanced economies with an enviable standard of living, Japan is saddled with an ageing, shrinking population and has struggled to return to sustained growth after its asset bubble popped in the 1990s.

Companies and households have survived by zealously cutting costs - manufacturers built supply chains in lower-cost Asian countries, construction companies deployed robots on building sites - but wages have barely budged in years and shoppers have become wary of even the slightest price increase. 'NO MATTER WHAT'

Osamu Aoki, another business owner in Higashiosaka, is worried that the central bank move could mean his company ends up paying more for a bank loan it is negotiating. "This is something that has been in the works for about a year now, so it's going forward no matter what. But I'm looking at how big the impact is going to be, or whether it will go through smoothly," he said.

As of Wednesday, a day after the central bank's announcement, Aoki said he still had not spoken to his bank about the potential impact. His company, Aoki Inc, is pivoting from making aircraft components to the food industry - he has designed a meat-processing machine - after being hit hard during the pandemic.

He declined to give details about the loan. The yen surged almost 4% on Tuesday, its biggest one-day rise since 1998. Still, the currency is down some 13% so far this year.

The strengthening of the yen was long overdue for farmer Kiyoharu Hirao, who raises wagyu cattle at his farm in Yamagata, northern Japan. The currency sell-off this year has driven up the price of feed and fuel on his farm. Hirao blames the "Abenomics" stimulus policies of former premier Shinzo Abe, who appointed the current central bank governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, whose tenure ends next year.

"People have suffered for a long time because of this strong desire to keep Japan's growth through stock prices and things like that," he said. Stocks largely fell in Tokyo after the central bank move, with exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp falling on expectations they would benefit less as the yen recovered.

Aoki, the company president in talks for a loan, said he was resigned to accepting the difficulties of financial markets. "Everyone's at the mercy of these sorts of decisions," he said. "We have to go through these struggles to stay alive."

