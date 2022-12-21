Left Menu

Police recover illicit liquor bottles hidden in gutter in Bihar's Danapur

Police recovered illicit liquor bottles hidden in a gutter in Danapur on Wednesday.

A visual from the spot in Danapur, Bihar. Image Credit: ANI
Police recovered illicit liquor bottles hidden in a gutter in Danapur on Wednesday. "We received information regarding illicit liquor bottles hidden inside a gutter. We borrowed machines from the municipal corporation to fetch those bottles. We have recovered a good quantity of liquor and arrested a person," Danapur SHO Kamleshwar Prasad Singh told reporters.

The bottles were recovered from the gutter with the help of a JCB machine. This comes in the wake of tragic incident reported last week from Bihar's Saran district in which over 60 people died after consuming spurious liquor at a local joint. After the deaths, angry villagers blocked the Masrakh Hanuman Chowk on Bihar State Highway 90 and raised slogans against the district administration. (ANI)

