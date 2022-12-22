BSF foils another Pakistan drone intrusion attempt in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled yet another drone intrusion attempt from Pakistan's side in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, a BSF statement said. The incident occurred along the India-Pakistan international border in the Ferozepur sector.

A senior BSF officer informed that on Wednesday at about 8 pm, BSF troops detected drone intrusion from Pakistan in the area of responsibility of border outpost Harbhajan in the Ferozepur Sector of district Tarn Taran, following which BSF troops fired at the drone. The officer further said the area was cordoned off, and a search for the drone was conducted on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

In the morning at 8 am on Thursday, BSF troops recovered the drone from a farm. Further search is in progress to recover contraband, he added. The BSF has foiled several drone intrusions attempts recently.

On Wednesday, BSF troops shot down a drone that entered India from Daoke Border Outpost (BoP) in the Amritsar sector from the Pakistan side on the International Border on Tuesday evening. "The Pak drone which had entered India at 1920 hrs in the AOR of BOP Daoke in the AOR of 144 Bn, Amritsar sector was found fallen this morning in Pak area, 20 meters in their territory opposite the AOR of BOP Bharopal. It hovered in the sky for a few minutes when counter-drone measures were taken and fell while returning," BSF said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier on November 26, a suspected flying object coming from the Pakistani side was shot down by the security personnel deployed at Daoke Border Outpost (BoP) in Amritsar sector on India-Pakistan international border. Security personnel fired six rounds from their INSAS rifles and downed a drone.

Later, it was found to be a China-made Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300RTK brand drone, lying in the field near the border. A few cameras were also found fitted in the drone. In the last two months, Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down three drones in the Amritsar area. (ANI)

