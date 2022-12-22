Left Menu

Banks, energy stocks push UK's FTSE 100 to over one-week high

UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed to its highest level in more than a week, as strong gains in energy and financial stocks offset worries about a decline in Britain's economy. The FTSE 100, which houses major export-oriented firms, rose 0.3%, while the more domestically-oriented FTSE 250 added 0.1%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-12-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 14:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed to its highest level in more than a week, as strong gains in energy and financial stocks offset worries about a decline in Britain's economy.

The FTSE 100, which houses major export-oriented firms, rose 0.3%, while the more domestically-oriented FTSE 250 added 0.1%. The energy sector climbed 0.6% tracking oil prices that rose on tight crude stocks in the U.S., the world's largest crude oil importer.

Banks added 0.3% by 8:08 GMT. Britain's economic activity shrunk by a bigger-than-expected 0.3% in the third quarter, as declines in manufacturing and construction dragged the headline gross domestic product figure down.

Among the losers, the real estate sector fell 0.1%. In company news, gas production at Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas site off Western Australia was suspended following a small fire. But, the oil giant added 0.6%.

