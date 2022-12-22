CM Dhami held meeting at Secretariat over booster dose campaign installation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday called for a meeting at the Secretariat to discuss the COVID-19 cases in the state and directed the officers to launch a campaign to install booster doses in the state for effective control of COVID-19. Chief Secretary Dr S.S. Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, DGP Ashok Kumar, Secretary Ranjit Sinha, Dr R.K. Rajesh Kumar, Vinod Kumar Suman, Additional Secretary Amardeep Kaur and officials of the Health Department were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the CM asked the officials to organise the booster camp with immediate action in all the districts of Uttrakhand and Control rooms should be activated in all the sections. The CM said that genome sequencing should also be done for the new cases of Covid that will come.

"The campaign should be widely publicised through various mediums and the people should be motivated to apply booster dose. Also, regular reviews of Covid should be conducted," said Dhami. He also asked the Chief Secretary that the demand for Covid booster dose should be sent to the Central Government as soon as possible and that complete availability of all necessary resources should be maintained.

Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat participated virtually in the meeting and said that maximum attention should be paid to a booster dose. He also added that almost 100 per cent of people had been administered the first and second doses of Covid in the state and now a massive campaign will be launched for a booster dose. Earlier on Tuesday he also supported the guidelines issued by the government of India over COVID-19.

"We have issued instructions to deal with Covid19 and we will follow all the guidelines by the Government of India," said Pushkar Singh Dhami. (ANI)

