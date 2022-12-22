Left Menu

Defence Ministry clears Rs 85,000 cr for Zorawar light tanks, mounted howitzers, guided bombs for forces

It is pertinent to mention that 21 proposals, worth Rs 82,127 crore (97.4 per cent), are approved for procurement from indigenous sources. This unprecedented initiative of DAC will not only modernise the Armed Forces but also provide a substantial boost to the defence industry to achieve the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 20:10 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) of the defence ministry on Thursday accorded the approval for Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 24 Capital Acquisition Proposals. According to Defence officials, the proposals include six for the Indian Army, six for the Indian Air Force, 10 for the Indian Navy and two for the Indian Coast Guard for a total value of Rs 84,328 crore.

It is pertinent to mention that 21 proposals, worth Rs 82,127 crore (97.4 per cent), are approved for procurement from indigenous sources. This unprecedented initiative of DAC will not only modernise the Armed Forces but also provide a substantial boost to the defence industry to achieve the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The AoNs accorded will equip the Indian Army with platforms and equipment such as Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles, Light Tanks and Mounted Gun Systems providing a quantum jump to the Indian Army's operational preparedness. Proposals approved also include the procurement of Ballistic Helmets, with enhanced protection levels, for our soldiers, stated an official statement from Defence Ministry.

Approvals for procurement of Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Multi-Purpose Vessels and High Endurance Autonomous Vehicles will further enhance maritime strength giving a boost to the Indian Navy's capabilities. Indian Air Force will be further strengthened with enhanced lethal capabilities by the induction of a new range of missile systems, Long Range Guided Bombs, Range Augmentation Kit for conventional bombs and advanced surveillance systems.

The procurement of Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Indian Coast Guard will enhance surveillance capability in the coastal areas to new heights. (ANI)

