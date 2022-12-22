MP CM Chouhan lashes out at Congress tenure, says, 'Vallav Bhavan was made den of touts'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at former CM Kamal Nath's tenure in the state while speaking in the state assembly on Congress's no-confidence motion on Thursday. CM Chouhan said, "Vallav Bhavan (ministry) was made a den of touts. The collector was changed three times in a district. It happened for the first time in history when money was taken for a transfer."

He also said, " The Congress government worked to provide benefits to the contractors. Before resigning in 2020, the congress government made a deal to buy mobile worth Rs 64 crores. Besides, Kamal Nath government got cases registered against BJP workers selectively." "No goons or mafias will survive here. We will not spare any mafias in the state," Chouhan said, adding that the scheme of providing Rs 1,000 to Saharia, Baiga community of tribal people was stopped by the Congress.

The Congress, however, raised an objection to CM Chouhan's reply. Former minister and Congress leader Jeetu Patwari said, "the government is misleading by telling lies. If any scheme has been stopped, then the government should speak with the facts in the house." Patwari claimed, "CM Chouhan has stopped many schemes. Chouhan should give proof of whatever he is saying in the house."

CM Chouhan also expressed concern over increasing COVID-19 cases in China. He said, "We all have to be careful, apply masks in crowded places and apply booster doses. We have made complete preparations and we will hold meetings every week." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)