Left Menu

Maharashtra: Bachelors wearing sehras take out procession to highlight gender imbalance

The president of Jyoti Kranti Parishad, Ramesh Baraskar, said the procession was named 'Bridegroom Morcha' to highlight the sex ratio imbalance in Maharashtra.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 09:48 IST
Maharashtra: Bachelors wearing sehras take out procession to highlight gender imbalance
Bachelors at the procession in Solapur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

About 50 bachelors, wearing 'Sehras' (wedding crowns), took out a procession with drums and horses to the Collector's office in Solapur, demanding implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. The procession was taken out by a local social group named 'Jyoti Kranti Parishad' on Wednesday.

The bachelors took out the 2-km procession to the Solapur collector office on horsebacks to drumbeats. The president of Jyoti Kranti Parishad, Ramesh Baraskar, said the procession was named 'Bridegroom Morcha' to highlight the sex ratio imbalance in Maharashtra.

"The present situation of eligible bachelors not getting brides is also because of the skewed male-female ratio. Had there been a proper implementation of the PCPNDT Act, the situation would have been better," Banakar said. He also urged the government to take steps to improve the situation.

"The situation is so bad that many parents and bachelors are going into depression for being unable to find suitable brides. So, to highlight this issue, we took out this procession. We want the government to take some steps towards balancing the sex ratio," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022