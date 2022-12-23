Left Menu

Landmark Cars shares debut nearly 7 pc lower

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 10:35 IST
Landmark Cars shares debut nearly 7 pc lower
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of automobile dealership chain Landmark Cars made a weak market debut on Friday, listing nearly 7 per cent lower against the issue price of Rs 506.

The stock listed at Rs 471.30, a discount of 6.85 per cent on the BSE. It further dipped 11.76 per cent to Rs 446.45.

At the NSE, the stock made its debut at Rs 471, lower by 6.91 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 1,829.16 crore on the BSE.

In the broader market, the 30-share BSE Sensex continued to remain under selling pressure for the fourth day running and tumbled 620.66 points to 60,205.56 in initial trade.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Landmark Cars got subscribed 3.06 times last week.

The company's public offer had a price range of Rs 481-506 a share.

The IPO of Landmark Cars had a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 402 crore, aggregating up to Rs 552 crore.

TPG-backed Landmark Cars is a leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022