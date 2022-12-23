Landmark Cars shares debut nearly 7 pc lower

Shares of automobile dealership chain Landmark Cars made a weak market debut on Friday, listing nearly 7 per cent lower against the issue price of Rs 506.

The stock listed at Rs 471.30, a discount of 6.85 per cent on the BSE. It further dipped 11.76 per cent to Rs 446.45.

At the NSE, the stock made its debut at Rs 471, lower by 6.91 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 1,829.16 crore on the BSE.

In the broader market, the 30-share BSE Sensex continued to remain under selling pressure for the fourth day running and tumbled 620.66 points to 60,205.56 in initial trade.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Landmark Cars got subscribed 3.06 times last week.

The company's public offer had a price range of Rs 481-506 a share.

The IPO of Landmark Cars had a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 402 crore, aggregating up to Rs 552 crore.

TPG-backed Landmark Cars is a leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)