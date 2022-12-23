Left Menu

UP: Sania Mirza, girl from Mirzapur clears NDA

Sania Mirza, daughter of a TV mechanic from Mirzapur, has cracked the entrance exam of National Defence Academy (NDA).

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 14:00 IST
UP: Sania Mirza, girl from Mirzapur clears NDA
Sania Mirza (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sania Mirza, daughter of a TV mechanic from Mirzapur, has cracked the entrance exam of National Defence Academy (NDA). Sania Mirza, hailing from Jasovar village under the Mirzapur Dehat Kotwali Police Station, aspires to become a fighter pilot like the country's first woman fighter pilot Avni Chaturvedi.

Sania, who studied in a Hindi medium school, said that Hindi medium students too can achieve success if they are determined. On December 27, she will join NDA Khadakwasla in Pune. Sania's parents as well as the villagers are feeling proud of her.

"Sania Mirza considers the country's first fighter pilot Avni Chaturvedi as her role model. From the beginning, she wanted to be like her," Sania's father Shahid Ali said grinning ear to ear. Sania's schooling till class 10 was completed in her village itself. She studied from primary to Class 10 at Pandit Chintamani Dubey Inter College. After that, she went to Guru Nanak Girls Inter College in the city. She was the district topper in the 12th Uttar Pradesh (UP) Board and started her preparations for NDA.

Sania's mother Tabassum Mirza said, "Our daughter has made us and the entire village proud. She inspired every girl in the village to follow their dreams." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

