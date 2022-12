BRIEF-FedEx Warns Customers Some Holiday Weekend Packages Could Be Delayed - CNBC

Dec 23 (Reuters) -

* FEDEX WARNS CUSTOMERS SOME HOLIDAY WEEKEND PACKAGES COULD BE DELAYED - CNBC Further company coverage:

Also Read: BRIEF-Appaloosa Management Founder David Tepper Says "As A Fund Manager, I'm Leaning Short On Equity Markets" - CNBC Interview

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)