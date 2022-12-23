Boeing slows final 787 assembly rate in South Carolina over parts delay

Boeing Co on Friday said it slowed production of its 787 Dreamliner in South Carolina after a parts delay, but said previously its delivery and production outlook is unchanged

Boeing in October said it was continuing to produce 787s at a low rate, and "will gradually return to five airplanes per month over time." Boeing in August delivered its first 787 since May 2021 after facing production problems.

The Federal Aviation Administration cleared the way for deliveries to resume after approving Boeing's inspection and retrofit plan needed to meet certification standards in July.

