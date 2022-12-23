Left Menu

Karnataka government plans to start short-term courses for girls on self-defence

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the state government is mulling starting a short-term course in self-defence for girls along with yoga from the next academic year.

23-12-2022
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
  India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the state government is mulling starting a short-term course in self-defence for girls along with yoga from the next academic year. Bommai was speaking after witnessing the Obavva Self-defense Karate demonstration organized by the Department of Social Welfare, Backward Classes, and Karnataka Residential Education Institute.

He underlined the need to start this short-term course in self-defence in all the educational institutions and it will be taught along with yoga from the next academic year up to the PU level. "A decision in this regard will be taken soon," he said.

"Self-defense is required for every citizen. As Home Minister, I had taken several decisions including Karate training for the girl children for their self-defence. It is happy to note that this training has been imparted in Residential Educational Institutions in the last year. Those who have learned this self-defence art must impart it to the girl children," Bommai said. "Teaching working women, students, and others will be a good move as it can be extended on a big scale. Undergoing self-defence training is not only good for the girls but also for themselves as well as for society. The government has extended this program to provide security to girl students. We have taken up the Nirbhaya Scheme at a cost of Rs 700 crore and it will be extended to all the cities. Necessary action will be initiated in this regard", Bommai added.

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojari, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy, and others were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

