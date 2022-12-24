Left Menu

Odisha: Naveen Patnaik orders for filling up 4,790 police constable posts

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday ordered officials to initiate the process for filling up 4,790 vacant posts of constables in the state police force.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed through a statement that the process of filling the posts will start soon and posting will be done in four phases.

"These newly recruited constables will be appointed in 34 police districts and commissionerate police of the state. The filling up of the constable posts that are vacant in various police stations of different districts will strengthen the capacity of the police in maintaining law and order in the state," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

