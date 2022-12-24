Lucknow: CM Yogi flags off tractors on former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday flagged off tractors for various farmer organisations on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.
ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 07:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 07:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday flagged off tractors for various farmer organisations on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.
Chaudhary Charan Singh served as the fifth Prime Minister of India from July 1979 to January 1980.
He was also the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh twice and served as a Union minister in Morarji Desai's cabinet as well. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Morarji Desai's
- Yogi
- India
- Union
- Charan Singh
- Uttar Pradesh
- Yogi Adityanath
- Charan Singh's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US relationship with India is strong: WH
US govt aware of long delays in visa appointments in India: WH
Hrishikesh Kanitkar brings calm, we need someone like that: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on new batting coach
Indian national pleads guilty to entering US after being deported
India will not be an ally of US, it will be another great power: WH official