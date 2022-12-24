Fertilizer 'scam': Court issues summon to Kamal Nath's nephew

The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Friday issued summons to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to an alleged fertiliser scam.

Ratul Puri was also named an accused in a money laundering case related to the Agusta Westland VVIP chopper scam.

Earlier this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at 15 locations in three states and registered a case against 15 accused, including Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother, on the charge of causing a loss of Rs 52.8 crores to the government exchequer in an alleged fertiliser scam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)