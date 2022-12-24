Left Menu

UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

CM Yogi Adityanath meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. CM Yogi took to Twitter to thank PM Modi and said, "Received guidance from respected Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodiji, who is continuously dedicated in the service of the nation, today in New Delhi by paying a courtesy visit. Thank you Prime Minister from the bottom of my heart for giving your valuable time!"

"The decision of the Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji to provide free food grains to more than 81 crore beneficiaries by December 2023 under the 'National Food Security Act' is commendable. Hearty thanks Prime Minister for this welfare decision!" Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet after the Union Cabinet meeting on Friday. The chief minister also thanked the prime minister for approving the next revision of the pension of defence forces personnel and family pensioner under One Rank One Pension (OROP).

"The approval given by the Union Cabinet to the next revision of pension of Defense Forces Personnel/Family Pensioners under 'One Rank, One Pension' is commendable. Heartfelt gratitude to respected PM Shri @narendramodiji for this decision benefiting more than 25 lakh ex-servicemen and their families!" the CM tweeted. Earlier, on December 19, Danish Azad Ansari, Minister of State for Minorities Welfare of the Uttar Pradesh Government paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Danish Azad Ansari apprised PM Modi about the work being done by his ministry, as well as the science exhibition organized in madrassas across the state on the occasion of Minority Rights Day. Informing about the fair, the Minister of State had also sought guidance from the PM. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

