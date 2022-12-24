Left Menu

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee launches signature campaign at toll plaza in Punjab

We want people to see and tell whether we are on the right track. We are also receiving a lot of love during the campaign," said Karanpal Singh, a farmer.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 16:39 IST
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee launches signature campaign at toll plaza in Punjab
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After successfully making free several toll plazas in Punjab, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) launched a signature campaign at the Manawala Toll Plaza to garner commuters' and people's support for the farmers' demands. Lauding the efforts of the farmers, Davinder Singh Bhatia, a passenger, said, "The decision is absolutely right. Unless farmers do something like this, governments don't listen to them. We stand with the farmers."

"We would like to say that the toll plaza should not be there at all because we have already paid 10 per cent of road tax while buying the vehicle. Why do they charge tolls from us again and again?" said another passenger Sunny Singh. Mittar pal Singh, a passenger expressed his disappointment with the government and said, "The government should have listened to the farmers and their demands because ultimately the promises were made by the government. Sadly, the promises have not yet been fulfilled."

"Today we have started a signature campaign at Manawala road plaza. We are asking for the public's view regarding our demands. We want people to see and tell whether we are on the right track. We are also receiving a lot of love during the campaign," said Karanpal Singh, a farmer. "The public is giving their signature by stopping their vehicle and standing in our favour," said Sarwan Singh Pandhair.

The KMSC had launched a protest against the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government pushing for their demands, including farm debt waiver, remunerative prices for their crops and compensation for damage to crops. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022